Overview of Dr. Margot Watson, MD

Dr. Margot Watson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sykesville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Signature Obgyn - Liberty Exchange in Sykesville, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.