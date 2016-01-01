Dr. Margreete Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margreete Johnston, MD
Overview of Dr. Margreete Johnston, MD
Dr. Margreete Johnston, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They graduated from Meharry Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2146
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2145
Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Pacific Life & Annuity Company
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margreete Johnston, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Tulane University
- Meharry Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
