Overview of Dr. Margreete Johnston, MD

Dr. Margreete Johnston, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They graduated from Meharry Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet in Mount Juliet, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.