Dr. Marguerite Aitken, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (38)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marguerite Aitken, MD

Dr. Marguerite Aitken, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Aitken works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aitken's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
    220 Lyon St NW Ste 700, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 451-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Messa
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Marguerite Aitken, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982609095
    Education & Certifications

    • The Hunstad Center For Cosmetic Surgery
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marguerite Aitken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aitken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aitken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aitken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aitken works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Aitken’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Aitken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aitken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aitken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aitken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

