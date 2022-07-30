Overview of Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD

Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Barnett works at Sarasota Institute Plastic Sgy in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.