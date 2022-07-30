See All Plastic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (34)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD

Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Barnett works at Sarasota Institute Plastic Sgy in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Institute Plastic Sgy
    1715 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231 (941) 927-2447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Benign Tumor
Breast Atrophy
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermabrasion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Dr. B was professional, genuine, and kind. I was in a total systemic shut down and by explanting, Dr. Barnett saved my life. I will always be forever thankful for her help.
    About Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487625844
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado
    Residency
    • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center|Tripler Amc
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
