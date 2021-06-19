See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Suwanee, GA
Dr. Marguerite Doctor, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (3)
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marguerite Doctor, MD

Dr. Marguerite Doctor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Doctor works at Providence Women's Health Care Suwanee in Suwanee, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doctor's Office Locations

    Providence Women's Health Care Suwanee
    Providence Women's Health Care Suwanee
4035 Johns Creek Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024
(770) 670-6170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Syphilis Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Syphilis Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 19, 2021
    Dr. Doctor is very caring, very thorough. She makes me feel at ease when coming up with a treatment plan. She listens and is very empathetic. She is a wonderful gynecologist.
    — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Marguerite Doctor, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922071430
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's Medical Center
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Kenyon College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doctor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doctor works at Providence Women's Health Care Suwanee in Suwanee, GA. View the full address on Dr. Doctor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Doctor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doctor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

