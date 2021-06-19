Dr. Doctor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marguerite Doctor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marguerite Doctor, MD
Dr. Marguerite Doctor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Dr. Doctor works at
Dr. Doctor's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Women's Health Care Suwanee4035 Johns Creek Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 670-6170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doctor?
Dr. Doctor is very caring, very thorough. She makes me feel at ease when coming up with a treatment plan. She listens and is very empathetic. She is a wonderful gynecologist.
About Dr. Marguerite Doctor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922071430
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Kenyon College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doctor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doctor works at
Dr. Doctor speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Doctor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doctor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.