Dr. Hogan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marguerite Hogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marguerite Hogan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University.
Melvin L. Cohen M.d.14800 San Pedro Ave Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 490-9850
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
I have been a patient of Dr. Hogan for more than five years and she has been an important person in my life. Dr. Hogan understands mental conditions and is willing to work with her patients. She is professional and compassionate. The first time I met Dr. Hogan, she helped me immediately. We have worked together to find the best medicine that fits my needs. I would highly recommend Dr. Hogan for anyone seeking a quality professional psychiatrist.
About Dr. Marguerite Hogan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174630867
- East Carolina University
