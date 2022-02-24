Dr. Marguerite Lopresti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopresti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marguerite Lopresti, MD
Overview
Dr. Marguerite Lopresti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amargosa Valley, NV.
Locations
Nhc Amargosa Valley Medical Clinic1690 E Amargosa Farm Rd, Amargosa Valley, NV 89020 Directions (775) 372-5432
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time seeing her. Very nice and kind. Took her time with me, and answered all my questions. Highy recommend her.
About Dr. Marguerite Lopresti, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopresti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopresti accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopresti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopresti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopresti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopresti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopresti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.