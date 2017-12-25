Overview of Dr. Marguerite McDonald, MD

Dr. Marguerite McDonald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. McDonald works at OCLI Vision in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY, Garden City, NY, Westbury, NY and Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.