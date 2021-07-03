Dr. Marguerite Palisoul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palisoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marguerite Palisoul, MD
Dr. Marguerite Palisoul, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tolland Tpke Ste 201, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 533-5830
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Palisoul is kind, caring, patient and very informative. She provides all the options of treatment and/ or surgery with very specific details. She never rushed me and clarified all my doubts. One simple word to describe her as a professional is EXCELLENT!
- Gynecology
- English
- 1235425521
- Washington University, St. Louis
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Dr. Palisoul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palisoul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palisoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palisoul works at
Dr. Palisoul has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palisoul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palisoul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palisoul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palisoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palisoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.