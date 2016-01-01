Overview

Dr. Marguerite Weston, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Weston works at OhioHealth Westerville Medical Campus in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.