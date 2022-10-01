Overview

Dr. Mari Batta, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Batta works at Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington in Fort Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

