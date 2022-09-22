Overview

Dr. Mari Ikeguchi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Ikeguchi works at STRAUB CLINIC & HOSPITAL, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.