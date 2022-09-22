Dr. Mari Ikeguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikeguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mari Ikeguchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mari Ikeguchi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Ikeguchi works at
Locations
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ikeguchi?
Outstanding experience. The doctor is a gem. Tip: if you can, reserve an early morning procedure so you can eat breakfast after and take the day off. Could not have asked for a more professional, competent, and compassionate physician. Though a busy practice she is attentive and attuned and you feel like you are her only patient. No one wants to do this exam but they made it so pleasant. Would give more stars if possible. Top notch doctor and facility.
About Dr. Mari Ikeguchi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962589218
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikeguchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikeguchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikeguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikeguchi works at
Dr. Ikeguchi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikeguchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikeguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikeguchi.
