Dr. Mari Lilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mari Lilly, MD
Overview of Dr. Mari Lilly, MD
Dr. Mari Lilly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from West Virginia University.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lilly's Office Locations
- 1 901 Mountain Creek Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Directions (423) 870-0036
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lilly?
Outstanding psychiatrist who looks at whole body health - doesn't just prescribe a med and send you on your way. I've been a patient of hers for 16 years. She is very holistic in her practice - and extremely thorough. She will order a full blood panel to see if other health concerns, nutritional deficiencies, hormone changes, etc may be a contributing factor to one's state of mental health. I have had neurofeedback, talk therapy, mindfulness training, along with meds, etc. as needed. Recommend!!
About Dr. Mari Lilly, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851319065
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- U Tn
- West Virginia University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.