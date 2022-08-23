Dr. Mari Nakashizuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakashizuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mari Nakashizuka, MD
Overview of Dr. Mari Nakashizuka, MD
Dr. Mari Nakashizuka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakashizuka's Office Locations
- 1 1380 Lusitana St Ste 1008, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 533-1676
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nakashizuka?
Friendly and caring answered all my questions. She’s very detail oriented. Excellent breast surgeon can barely see my scar.
About Dr. Mari Nakashizuka, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548365224
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakashizuka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakashizuka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakashizuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakashizuka has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakashizuka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakashizuka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakashizuka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakashizuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakashizuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.