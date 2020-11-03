Dr. Mari Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mari Su, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mari Su, MD
Dr. Mari Su, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with University Hospital of Brooklyn ( Downstate )|University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Amerihealth
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareOregon
CareSource
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
Community Health Choice
Connecticare
EmblemHealth
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Fidelis Care
Golden Rule
Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Health Net
Healthfirst
HealthPlus
HealthPlus Amerigroup
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Humana
Husky Health
inHealth
INTotal Health
Locals (any local)
MagnaCare
Medica
Medicaid
Medicare
Midwest Health Plan
Molina Healthcare
MultiPlan
Neighborhood Health Plan
Oxford Health Plans
Peach State Health Plan
SelectHealth
Simply Healthcare Plans
Staywell (Wellcare)
UnitedHealthCare
Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mari Su is kind, genuine, and truly professional. We saw her for our first pregnancy and every visit was calm, comforting, and not rushed. Any patient would be lucky to be seen by her! She is the best.
About Dr. Mari Su, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053337618
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn ( Downstate )|University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
