Overview of Dr. Mari Su, MD

Dr. Mari Su, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with University Hospital of Brooklyn ( Downstate )|University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate



Dr. Su works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.