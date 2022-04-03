Dr. Maria Abbattista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbattista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Abbattista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Abbattista, MD
Dr. Maria Abbattista, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Abbattista's Office Locations
Westmed Medical Group2 Overhill Rd Ste 401, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 831-4170
- 2 720 Post Rd Ste 270, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 831-4170
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-0700
Konstadt and Russo Dermatology Pllc700 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 472-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a doctor who is knowledgeable, has a good bed side manner , listens , answers your questions and takes her time …Dr. Abbattista is the one for you! I was looking for a new OBGYN and she came highly recommended from multiple people. I am extremely happy with her care.
About Dr. Maria Abbattista, MD
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417019407
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbattista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbattista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbattista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbattista has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbattista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbattista speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbattista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbattista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbattista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbattista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.