Dr. Maria Abreu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Abreu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Abreu works at
Locations
Cedars Medical Center1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
University of Miami Hospital and Clinics1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-8644Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abreu just performed a colonoscopy procedure on me and I have to say it was a better experience than any colonoscopy I had before. She was very engaging and compassionate. I give her 5 stars.
About Dr. Maria Abreu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598793374
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
