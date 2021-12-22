Dr. Alavanja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Alavanja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Alavanja, MD
Dr. Maria Alavanja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, VA.
Dr. Alavanja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alavanja's Office Locations
-
1
The Arkk Group LLC355 Crawford St Ste 333, Portsmouth, VA 23704 Directions (757) 255-8455
-
2
Coastal Counseling Center PC809 Kent Pl, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-0605
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alavanja?
She is a good Dr. Always has been on time and nice. I will say she is interpersonal and is very cut and dry, not really interactive with her patients.
About Dr. Maria Alavanja, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1184680233
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alavanja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alavanja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alavanja works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavanja. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavanja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavanja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavanja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.