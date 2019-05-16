Dr. Albuja-Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Albuja-Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Albuja-Cruz, MD
Dr. Maria Albuja-Cruz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO.
Dr. Albuja-Cruz works at
Dr. Albuja-Cruz's Office Locations
Uchealth Concussion Multidisciplinary Clinic - Anschutz Medical Campus1635 Aurora Ct Fl 6, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2728
University of Colorado Denver Hospital12631 E 17th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2685
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was shocked to get my biopsy results back and learn that my thyroid cancer had extensive lymph node involvement. I am 27 and this was my first major surgery, naturally I was terrified. Dr Albuja-Cruz constantly exuded confidence, kindness and complete honesty. She was upfront about the risks of the surgery and spelled everything out clearly in the pre-op and post-op, now my family and I have come away “experts” in thyroid cancer. Professor Cruz performed the six hour surgery perfectly, and managed to find and replant all three of my parathyroids that attempted to jump ship during the operation. During the nights I spent in the hospital to have my calcium levels monitored, Dr. Albuja-Cruz visited me daily, to check up on how I was doing. She answered all of my messages promptly and her expertise provided much-needed comfort before and after the ordeal. Dr Albuja’s precision in the OR is truly unparalleled, and she is highly respected by her peers and students alike. I owe her my life!
About Dr. Maria Albuja-Cruz, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1487700068
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albuja-Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albuja-Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Albuja-Cruz has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albuja-Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Albuja-Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albuja-Cruz.
