Dr. Maria Alexianu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexianu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Alexianu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Alexianu, MD
Dr. Maria Alexianu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alexianu works at
Dr. Alexianu's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Neurology Consulting577 Westfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexianu?
She was the 5th neurologist I went to and I finally had a diagnosis. She was thorough and did not dismiss my problems and concerns.
About Dr. Maria Alexianu, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, German and Romanian
- 1235109059
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- New York University Hospitals Center
- Shadyside Hospital
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexianu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexianu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexianu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexianu works at
Dr. Alexianu has seen patients for Lyme Disease, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexianu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexianu speaks French, German and Romanian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexianu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexianu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexianu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexianu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.