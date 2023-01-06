Overview of Dr. Maria Alexianu, MD

Dr. Maria Alexianu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alexianu works at Summit Neurology Consulting in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lyme Disease, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.