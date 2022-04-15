Dr. Maria Chona Aloba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aloba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Chona Aloba, MD
Dr. Maria Chona Aloba, MD is a Hematology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway1901 Grandview Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7686Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Aloba is excellent Oncologist. She explain everything to understand my cancer. I'm very grateful for her. Wouldn't change her for world.
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- University of the Philippines
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Aloba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aloba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aloba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aloba has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aloba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aloba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aloba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aloba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aloba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.