Dr. Maria Amelia Rodrigues, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (21)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Amelia Rodrigues, MD

Dr. Maria Amelia Rodrigues, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro|University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Rodrigues works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodrigues' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 05, 2022
    Dr. Rodriguez along with her assistant have a magnificent and very human treatment
    — Mar 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Amelia Rodrigues, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649267832
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hematology/Oncology, Instituto Nacional de Cancer, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Visiting Fellow, University of Tennessee, Memphis, Tenn.
    Residency
    • Radiation Oncology, University of California, San Francisco, Ca.|University Of California-San Francisco
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine, Hospital de Clinicas Gaffree Guinle, University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Kaiser Foundation Medical Center, San Francisco, Ca.|Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro|University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Amelia Rodrigues, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodrigues has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodrigues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodrigues works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodrigues’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigues. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigues.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

