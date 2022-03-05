Dr. Maria Amelia Rodrigues, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Amelia Rodrigues, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Amelia Rodrigues, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro|University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Dr. Rodriguez along with her assistant have a magnificent and very human treatment
- Radiation Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1649267832
- Hematology/Oncology, Instituto Nacional de Cancer, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Visiting Fellow, University of Tennessee, Memphis, Tenn.
- Radiation Oncology, University of California, San Francisco, Ca.|University Of California-San Francisco
- Internal Medicine, Hospital de Clinicas Gaffree Guinle, University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Kaiser Foundation Medical Center, San Francisco, Ca.|Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
- Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro|University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigues. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigues.
