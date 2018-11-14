Dr. Arturi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Arturi, MD
Dr. Maria Arturi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Morristown-hamblen Healthcare System908 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 317-8482
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Is Doc back to practicing again? I know she closed briefly, but have heard she is back. I would love to come back if so. She was amazing
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arturi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arturi.
