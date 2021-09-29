Dr. Maria Asiain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asiain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Asiain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Asiain, MD
Dr. Maria Asiain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Asiain's Office Locations
Maria Asiain, MD2905 N Stanton St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7572Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very professional yet so caring and understands your concerns. She talks to the kids and listens to them, not only the parents. She is incredibly good at diagnosing. I highly recommend Dr. Asiain. She is amazing!
About Dr. Maria Asiain, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1023114220
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Health Science Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Cuidad Juarez School of Medicine
Dr. Asiain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asiain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asiain speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Asiain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asiain.
