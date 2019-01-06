Dr. Maria Asnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Asnis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Asnis, MD
Dr. Maria Asnis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Dr. Asnis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Asnis' Office Locations
-
1
Stamford Health Medical Group292 Long Ridge Rd Ste 206, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-7213
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asnis?
I have seen Dr Asnis twice and on both occasions have found her to be very professional, very knowledgeable and a good listener. She takes the time to listen to her patients and I never felt rushed. Just a very caring doctor.
About Dr. Maria Asnis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1437475688
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asnis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asnis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asnis works at
Dr. Asnis has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Asnis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.