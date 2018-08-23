Dr. Austria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Austria, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Austria, MD
Dr. Maria Austria, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Leland, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Austria's Office Locations
Leland Pediatrics PC509 Olde Waterford Way Ste 203, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 507-1773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
she's just an excellent pediatric physician and make the best referrals if they are needed. She has been my son's doctor since birth.
About Dr. Maria Austria, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1063538585
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
