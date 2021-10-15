See All Allergists & Immunologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Maria Barcena Blanch, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Maria Barcena Blanch, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7800 SW 87th Ave Ste C-340, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-0109
  2. 2
    Endocrine Medical Services PA
    3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 406, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-0109
  3. 3
    Asthma & Allergy Associates of Florida
    475 Biltmore Way Ste 209, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 444-9177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Elisa Marie Gonzalez — Oct 15, 2021
    
    About Dr. Maria Barcena Blanch, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619264207
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Barcena Blanch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barcena Blanch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barcena Blanch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barcena Blanch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barcena Blanch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barcena Blanch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barcena Blanch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

