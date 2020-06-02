Overview

Dr. Maria Bartlett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Bartlett works at Heart of Georgia Cardiology in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Palpitations and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.