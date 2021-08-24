Dr. Maria Batool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Batool, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Batool, MD
Dr. Maria Batool, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Batool works at
Dr. Batool's Office Locations
-
1
Allina Medical Clinic Coon Rapids9055 Springbrook Dr Nw, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 780-9155Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and very good at getting my numbers down. Enjoy my visits.
About Dr. Maria Batool, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1235453044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
