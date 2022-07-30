Overview of Dr. Maria Benedetto-Anzai, MD

Dr. Maria Benedetto-Anzai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SACRED HEART.



Dr. Benedetto-Anzai works at New York Midtown OB/GYN in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

