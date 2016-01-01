Dr. Maria Benitez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benitez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Benitez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Benitez, MD
Dr. Maria Benitez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Benitez's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Womens Healthcare1100 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 212, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 327-7900
-
2
Advanced Womens Healthcare79200 Corporate Center Dr Ste 201, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 564-7900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Maria Benitez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1700044187
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Benitez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benitez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benitez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Benitez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benitez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benitez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benitez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.