Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad De Murcia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Princeton Integral Endocrinology20 Nassau St Ste 208, Princeton, NJ 08542 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benito-Herrero Is an excellent doctor! She is extremely knowledgeable, personable, and offers hope. Dr Benito-Herrero has given me back my health! I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Uphs/Pa Hosp
- Presbyn MC
- Universidad De Murcia, Facultad De Medicina
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benito-Herrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benito-Herrero speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Benito-Herrero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benito-Herrero.
