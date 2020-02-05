See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad De Murcia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Benito-Herrero works at Princeton Integral Endocrinology in Princeton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Geny George, MD
Dr. Geny George, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
Dr. Hugh Melnick, MD
4.7 (186)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Integral Endocrinology
    20 Nassau St Ste 208, Princeton, NJ 08542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Benito-Herrero?

    Feb 05, 2020
    Dr. Benito-Herrero Is an excellent doctor! She is extremely knowledgeable, personable, and offers hope. Dr Benito-Herrero has given me back my health! I highly recommend her.
    Dr. CFO — Feb 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Benito-Herrero to family and friends

    Dr. Benito-Herrero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Benito-Herrero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD.

    About Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568557510
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Uphs/Pa Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Presbyn MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Murcia, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • N/A
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benito-Herrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benito-Herrero works at Princeton Integral Endocrinology in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Benito-Herrero’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Benito-Herrero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benito-Herrero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benito-Herrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benito-Herrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maria Benito-Herrero, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.