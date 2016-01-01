Dr. Maria Bergel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Bergel, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Bergel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Bergel works at
Locations
NBIMC - Pediatric Critical Care201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-3568
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Bergel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bergel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bergel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.