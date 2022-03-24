Overview of Dr. Maria Bigus-Coslett, DO

Dr. Maria Bigus-Coslett, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Moses Taylor Hospital.



Dr. Bigus-Coslett works at Physicians Health Alliance in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.