Dr. Maria Bigus-Coslett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigus-Coslett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Bigus-Coslett, DO
Overview of Dr. Maria Bigus-Coslett, DO
Dr. Maria Bigus-Coslett, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Moses Taylor Hospital.
Dr. Bigus-Coslett works at
Dr. Bigus-Coslett's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians Health Alliance521 Mt Pleasant Dr Ste 101, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 346-7339
-
2
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 346-7338
-
3
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 346-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bigus-Coslett?
She was the only one who figured out what was wrong with me.
About Dr. Maria Bigus-Coslett, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, American Sign Language
- 1841260601
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigus-Coslett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigus-Coslett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigus-Coslett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigus-Coslett works at
Dr. Bigus-Coslett has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigus-Coslett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bigus-Coslett speaks American Sign Language.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigus-Coslett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigus-Coslett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigus-Coslett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigus-Coslett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.