Dr. Maria Boustani, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Beckley, WV
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Boustani, MD

Dr. Maria Boustani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND BAPTIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.

Dr. Boustani works at Rheumatology & Pulmonary Clinic in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boustani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology and Pulmonary Clinic Pllc
    421 Carriage Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 256-0242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beckley Arh Hospital
  • Raleigh General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Boustani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518917632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND BAPTIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Boustani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boustani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boustani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boustani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boustani works at Rheumatology & Pulmonary Clinic in Beckley, WV. View the full address on Dr. Boustani’s profile.

    Dr. Boustani has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boustani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boustani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boustani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boustani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boustani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

