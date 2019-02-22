Dr. Maria Branca, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Branca, DPM
Overview of Dr. Maria Branca, DPM
Dr. Maria Branca, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M..
Dr. Branca works at
Dr. Branca's Office Locations
Maria A. Branca, DPM, PC909 Midland Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 969-0231Monday8:45am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:45am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Personable and knowledgeable staff and doctor. I felt comfortable immediately! Have already recommended Dr. Branca to family and friends!
About Dr. Maria Branca, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1588652309
Education & Certifications
- NYCPM - Podiatric SUrgery
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- New York University - BA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branca speaks Italian and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Branca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.