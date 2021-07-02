Overview of Dr. Maria Brountzas, MD

Dr. Maria Brountzas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Brountzas works at Mount Sinai Doctors Manhasset Medical Associates in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.