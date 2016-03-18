Overview of Dr. Maria Bruno, MD

Dr. Maria Bruno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Bruno works at Maria D. Bruno M.d. LLC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.