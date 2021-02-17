See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Maria Cabodevilla-Conn, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Cabodevilla-Conn, MD

Dr. Maria Cabodevilla-Conn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry.

Dr. Cabodevilla-Conn works at Synergy Spinecare And Rehabilitation Medicine, PC in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cabodevilla-Conn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    If Pain Associates
    381 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 530-1300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Synergy Spincecare & Rehabilitation Medicine, PA
    3107 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 866-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Dr. Conn is an excellent doctor. She provides extraordinary care to her patients. She is my pain management doctor and she always care about my needs as a patient to live free of pain. Her meds and physical therapies orders are really helping me. She is the best doctor I ever had.
    Miriam Hidalgo — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Cabodevilla-Conn, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457465585
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Westchester Co Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education

