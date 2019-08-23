See All Pediatricians in North Bergen, NJ
Dr. Maria Caceres, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Caceres, MD

Dr. Maria Caceres, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Palisades Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Caceres works at All 4 Kid'z Pediatrics in North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caceres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    All 4 Kid'z Pediatrics
    7224 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 869-4603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Palisades Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 23, 2019
    I love ?? Doctor Maria Caceres . Mis niños nunca han tenido otra Doctora mejor . Ella ha atendido mis tres niños por 7 años y creo continuar . Las enfermeras son muy amables y pacientes , tanto en la oficina como por teléfono y siempre le dan citas espontáneas o de emergencia . La doctora se toma el tiempo para escuchar y responder cada consulta y/o pregunta, es muy cariñosa con los niños . El ambiente muy limpio . Lo recomiendo más que el 100%.
    Susy — Aug 23, 2019
    About Dr. Maria Caceres, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730348129
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine at Elmhurst
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Caceres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caceres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caceres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caceres works at All 4 Kid'z Pediatrics in North Bergen, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Caceres’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Caceres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caceres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caceres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caceres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

