Dr. Maria Caldas-Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldas-Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- TX
- Houston
- Dr. Maria Caldas-Vasquez, MD
Dr. Maria Caldas-Vasquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Caldas-Vasquez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Caldas-Vasquez works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians High Risk Children's Clinic6410 Fannin St Ste 470, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7196
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Cortex Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Growth Disorders
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Precocious Puberty
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sexual Development Disorders
- View other providers who treat Short Stature
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Turner Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Caldas-Vasquez?
I would highly recommend Doctor Caldas-Vasquez to any parent who is looking for an excellent pedi doctor for their child.
About Dr. Maria Caldas-Vasquez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508024464
Education & Certifications
- UTMB-Galvstn
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- El Bosque University
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caldas-Vasquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldas-Vasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldas-Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldas-Vasquez works at
Dr. Caldas-Vasquez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldas-Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldas-Vasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldas-Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldas-Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.