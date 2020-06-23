Overview of Dr. Maria Casal, MD

Dr. Maria Casal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Casal works at Lincoln Street Primary Care in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.