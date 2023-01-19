See All Orthodontists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Maria Castano-Rendon, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5.0 (3)
Dr. Maria Castano-Rendon, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Frisco, TX. 

Dr. Castano-Rendon works at Rendon Orthodontics in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    12398 FM 423 Ste 300, Frisco, TX 75033 (972) 377-8844

Cavity
Ceramic Dental Braces
Chipped Tooth
Cavity Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Jan 19, 2023
    My daughter just had her braces off after 18 months of treatment and her teeth look absolutely perfect! Over the course of 18 months, we have been so happy with the high level of professionalism and care that she has received from Rendon Orthodontics! Both doctors are extremely kind and gentle and the office staff is friendly as well. I highly recommend this practice!
    About Dr. Maria Castano-Rendon, DDS

    Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1770601536
    Frequently Asked Questions

