Dr. Maria Castano-Rendon, DDS
Dr. Maria Castano-Rendon, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Frisco, TX.
Beyond Innovation Chiropractic12398 FM 423 Ste 300, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 377-8844
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
My daughter just had her braces off after 18 months of treatment and her teeth look absolutely perfect! Over the course of 18 months, we have been so happy with the high level of professionalism and care that she has received from Rendon Orthodontics! Both doctors are extremely kind and gentle and the office staff is friendly as well. I highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. Maria Castano-Rendon, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
Dr. Castano-Rendon speaks Spanish.
