Dr. Maria Castillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Castillo, MD
Dr. Maria Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Castillo's Office Locations
Drs2c Inc7930 Frost St Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pretty clean office, friendly staff, running on time, doctor made me feel very comfortable
About Dr. Maria Castillo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1962566489
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Castillo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo speaks Persian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
