Overview of Dr. Maria Cellario, MD

Dr. Maria Cellario, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Cellario works at Betances Health Center in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.