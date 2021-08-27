Dr. Maria Charif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Charif, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Charif, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Charif works at
Locations
Phoenix Dermatology Ltd.4340 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 244-8886
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient for several years. She is professional and thorough. Takes care of issues and is pleasant to deal with.
About Dr. Maria Charif, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235106642
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charif accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Charif has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charif speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Charif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.