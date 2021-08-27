Overview

Dr. Maria Charif, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Charif works at Phoenix Dermatology in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.