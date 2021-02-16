See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD

Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.

Dr. Choudhary works at Berkeley Eye Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Ventura, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Choudhary's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caplan-berkeley Llp Dba Caplan Surgery Center
    3100 Weslayan St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 526-1600
  2. 2
    Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group
    3085 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 648-3085
  3. 3
    Community Memorial Hospital
    147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 648-3085
  4. 4
    Bonaventure F Eng MD Inc
    2230 Lynn Rd Ste 104, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 495-0458
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 16, 2021
    I had cosmetic surgery, and fillers with Dr. Choudhary and would highly recommend her. She is a very skilled and dedicated surgeon. I felt very comfortable with her and her staff is excellent.
    Joy S. — Feb 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619299781
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choudhary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

