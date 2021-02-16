Overview of Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD

Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Choudhary works at Berkeley Eye Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Ventura, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.