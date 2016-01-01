Overview

Dr. Maria Ciminelli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Ciminelli works at Family Practice Residency Program - Family Medicine Center in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.