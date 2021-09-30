Dr. Maria Clemente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Clemente, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Clemente, MD
Dr. Maria Clemente, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They completed their residency with Morristown Mem Hospital
Dr. Clemente works at
Dr. Clemente's Office Locations
-
1
Total Insight: Ophthalmology & Wellness Associates82 Bethany Rd, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 264-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clemente?
By far one of the best drs around.. not only does she have a fabulous bedside manor but she takes her times and explains everything to you. Not to mention she treats you as a whole. As an RN I am always impressed with her dedication to your care and knowledge. She truly takes the holistic care to another level. All health care providers should learn from her. (Yes you often wait but she is worth it)
About Dr. Maria Clemente, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1932141108
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Mem Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemente has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemente works at
Dr. Clemente has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clemente speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.