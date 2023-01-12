Dr. Maria Clemente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Clemente, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Clemente, MD
Dr. Maria Clemente, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Clemente's Office Locations
One Source Pediatrics PA1625 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 205, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 659-8550
Pasadena Peditarics P.A.2476 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 436-0068
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son loves her. She is caring and an amazing doctor. She takes her time and talks to the child. I love her staff, they go above and beyond to help you.
About Dr. Maria Clemente, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1972696177
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
